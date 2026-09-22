/Google to report CSAM directly to Indian authorities

Published: Sep 22, 2026, 13:35 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 13:35 IST
Google is set to strengthen its reporting of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) directly to Indian authorities. The move is aimed at improving coordination with law enforcement and supporting efforts to tackle the circulation of illegal content online. CSAM refers to material depicting the sexual abuse or exploitation of children. The development highlights growing cooperation between major technology platforms and authorities in addressing online child safety concerns.