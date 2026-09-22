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Red Sea Film Festival delayed to 2027 amid regional tensions

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 13:50 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 13:50 IST
Marking the beginning of its fourth edition, the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 had its opening ceremony on Thursday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Watch for more details!

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