Vitamin D supplements may reduce risk of heart attacks: Study

Vitamin D supplements have the potential to decrease the risk of serious cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks, in older individuals, according to a recent study, media reports said. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a leading cause of death worldwide, and as the population ages and chronic diseases become more prevalent, the number of cardiovascular events is expected to rise.

Previous observational studies have consistently demonstrated a connection between vitamin D levels and CVD risk. However, previous randomised controlled trials failed to find evidence that supplements could prevent cardiovascular events, potentially due to variations in trial design.

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in regulating calcium and phosphate levels in the body, essential for maintaining healthy bones, teeth, and muscles. In the UK, government advice suggests that everyone should consider taking a daily vitamin D supplement during the autumn and winter seasons.

A recent randomised controlled trial involving over 21,000 individuals aged 60 and above now suggests that vitamin D supplements may indeed reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events.

The study, published in The BMJ, emphasised that the absolute risk difference was small but highlighted its significance as the largest trial of its kind to date.

“These findings indicate that vitamin D supplementation might reduce the incidence of major cardiovascular events,” the Australian authors said, as per Guardian report.

More trials were needed, but the authors said it suggested previous thinking that vitamin D supplements do not alter CVD risk was “premature”.

The researchers stressed the need for further evaluation based on these findings. However, they stated that vitamin D supplementation might decrease the incidence of major cardiovascular events, challenging the previously held belief that vitamin D supplements do not affect CVD risk. What was the trial? The trial, conducted by the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Queensland as part of its population health program, spanned from 2014 to 2020 and involved 21,315 Australians aged 60 to 84.

The participants were randomly assigned to receive either a vitamin D supplement or a placebo orally at the beginning of each month for up to five years.

During the trial, 1,336 individuals experienced a major cardiovascular event, with 6.6 per cent in the placebo group and 6 per cent in the vitamin D group.

The vitamin D group exhibited a 9 per cent lower rate of major cardiovascular events compared to the placebo group, corresponding to 5.8 fewer events per 1,000 participants. The rate of heart attacks was 19 per cent lower in the vitamin D group, while no difference in stroke risk was observed between the two groups.

The researchers estimated that 172 individuals would need to take monthly vitamin D supplements to prevent one major cardiovascular event. Although the trial had its limitations, the researchers highlighted its large scale, high retention, and adherence rates, as well as comprehensive data on cardiovascular events and mortality outcomes.