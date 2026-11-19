A video circulating on social media, purportedly showing a woman attempting to enter the motorman’s cabin of a Mumbai local train, has prompted an investigation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). However, railway authorities have been unable to establish whether the incident actually took place in Mumbai.

The footage shows a woman standing near the motorman’s cabin and repeatedly attempting to pull open its door. Her behaviour appears erratic, leading social media users to speculate that she may have been under the influence of alcohol. However, there is no official confirmation of this claim.

The video has been widely associated with Goregaon railway station on Mumbai’s Western Line, but the location remains unverified.

What did the RPF investigation find?

According to the RPF’s action-taken report, officials received a complaint through Instagram at around 11.40 pm on November 16.

Following the complaint, the RPF contacted the Goregaon station master and the Government Railway Police (GRP) to investigate the matter.

Railway personnel also checked with motormen, guards and other staff members who were on duty during the afternoon and night shifts.

CCTV footage from platforms 1 and 2, including their northern and southern sections, was examined.

However, officials could not find any footage supporting the incident. Railway staff also did not report witnessing such an occurrence.

The RPF has therefore been unable to confirm whether the video was filmed at Goregaon station or elsewhere.

Why is the video raising safety concerns?

The motorman’s cabin is a restricted operational area of a local train. It houses essential controls used to operate the train and is not meant to be accessed by passengers.

Any unauthorised attempt to enter the compartment could potentially interfere with train operations and compromise passenger safety.

Mumbai’s suburban railway network is among the busiest in the country, carrying millions of commuters daily. Security around trains and operational areas is therefore a key concern.

Video’s location remains a mystery

While the footage continues to circulate online, the RPF’s investigation has not established its origin.

There is also no official confirmation of the woman’s identity or claims that she was intoxicated.