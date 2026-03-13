NASA has announced that the Artemis 2 mission will finally launch on April 1. While it is something to be happy about, some people on social media are sceptical. Yes, because it is April 1, best known as April Fool's Day. The ambitious space endeavour will take humans to the moon after over 50 years. The spacecraft Orion will hover over the moon during a 10-day trip. The launch has been pushed forward several times due to hydrogen leaks and helium blockages. The first date of launch was February 6. A "wet rehearsal" started on February 2, which was also moved forward by a few days because of cold weather. Artemis 2 mission's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket was filled with 2.65 million litres of cryogenic liquid hydrogen (LH2) and liquid oxygen (LOX) but faced leaks. Another wet rehearsal took place on February 19 that was largely successful, but a post-test inspection revealed a helium flow issue in the rocket’s upper stage (ICPS). The rocket was rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to fix the issue, and later, NASA picked April 1 as the launch date.

What NASA said of Artemis 2 launch?

Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, said, "The next time we tank the vehicle will be when we're attempting to launch. I am comfortable, and the agency is comfortable with targeting April 1 as our first opportunity." NASA also confirmed in an X post that it is targeting a six–day window at the start of April. If things do not work out, it has April 30 scheduled as another potential launch window. The mission has faced several problems and delays, and netizens can't help but mock the choice of date.

April Fool's Day prank? ‘No one is going to believe…’

"They are going to say April Fools if they have to push the launch," a user wrote on X, with another saying, "'Artemis II performs a perfect launch on all fools day.' No one is going to believe that..." One user wrote, "April 1st might be the most perfectly coded launch date possible. Half the internet will think it’s a prank." They added, “Meanwhile, humans are being sent around the Moon for the first time in 50+ years. Plot twist: It’s not April Fools Day anymore.”

NASA changes Artemis moon mission

Artemis 2 is already running behind schedule by at least two years. During the Artemis 1 mission, problems were seen with Orion's heat shield. NASA is now on a tight deadline it set for itself - the end of April 2026. NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen have been gearing up to write history. Meanwhile, the space agency has made some changes in the Artemis programme. Artemis 3 will no longer land humans on the moon, but will test communications, propulsion systems, and the new Extravehicular Activity (xEVA) suits in space. The moon landing will now happen in 2028 with Artemis 4.

