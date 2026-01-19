/4.25bn years ago, an impact gave a dramatic makeover to the far side of Moon

China's Chang'e-6 mission brought back lunar samples from the Moon for the first time in 2024, and this regolith has now revealed something. Around 1,935.3 grams of lunar soil reached Earth in June of the year. Chinese scientists say that an analysis has shed light on the Moon's composition and geological history, and reveals the clear difference between the far and near sides. The researchers say that they finally know how a massive impact in the South Pole-Aitken Basin 4.25 billion years ago shaped the Moon's deep interior and reshaped the surface. NASA, ESA and China are exploring using this region as a potential building site since it has permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) that contain vast amounts of water ice. The latest findings can help provide crucial data in the quest to do so. Chinese scientists from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics (IGG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) studied the basalt samples returned by the Chang'e-6 lander.

They say that the impact not only created the basin, but also caused materials seated deep inside the moon to lose certain volatile elements. High-precision isotope analysis helped them detect minute variations in isotope ratios and showed what was left behind after the impact. On the Moon, impacts are what shape the surface over several years, contrary to the tectonic movements on Earth. They say that the impact altered the potassium isotope composition in the deep lunar mantle.

How loss of elements stopped volcanoes on Moon

The high-temperature environment had an impact on moderately volatile elements like potassium, zinc, and gallium. The extreme heat generated by the event created extreme conditions that led to the loss of the lighter potassium-39 isotope and the enrichment of the heavier potassium-41 isotope. Besides, this loss also suppressed volcanic activity on the Moon's far side.