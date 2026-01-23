/An American flag that has waited 56 years to go to space finally gets its chance with Artemis 2

NASA is set to send a crewed mission to the Moon for the first time in over 50 years. Artemis 2 is expected to take flight on February 6 this year, sending four astronauts outside low Earth orbit and into space. The Artemis 2 team is taking with it some priceless items linked to America's space journey, NASA announced. Several artefacts will be placed on the Orion spacecraft that will celebrate the American space agency's work in the field. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said in a statement, "This mission will bring together pieces of our earliest achievements in aviation, defining moments from human spaceflight, and symbols of where we’re headed next." He added, "Orion will carry astronauts around the Moon while also carrying our history forward into the next chapter beyond Earth."

One of the artefacts on the Artemis 2 flight kit will be from the first powered flight performed by the Wright brothers in 1903. It is one square inch of muslin fabric from the original Wright Flyer. This aircraft was the world’s first powered flying machine. The fabric has been loaned by the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. A smaller piece of the fabric was launched into space in 1985 aboard Space Shuttle Discovery. Artemis 2 will also carry a small American flag that has been on previous missions. It was on STS-1, the first shuttle mission, and then STS-135, the last shuttle mission. NASA’s first crewed test flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft also took the same flag to space.

American flag in space