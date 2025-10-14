/22-year-old finds a genius way to turn plastic into fuel, solving a major climate crisis

Microplastics have become a huge concern, and a young man's vision can solve the problem. Julian Brown has found a way to turn plastic waste into usable fuel named plastoline. He has made the fuel from plastic through a process called microwave pyrolysis, BGR reported. This fuel can be turned into other forms, such as gasoline, jet fuel, and even a clean diesel fuel alternative. The plastoline invention is powered by the sun, making it even more sustainable. If his solution really works, it could help combat the massive plastic waste problem. He started researching pyrolysis when he was still a senior in high school. The 22-year-old has made several models till now, and is on course to create the Microwave Pyrolysis Reactor Mark V. He has used grants to fund the development of the technology that is patent pending. Plastoline appears to be a promising solution to the fuel issue and to mitigating the plastic crisis. It has even been tested by industry professionals and is already being used in cars. Brown will soon be testing the plastoline at a Nissan dealership in a Dodge Scat Pack.

Pyrolysis method for the creation of plastoline

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Brown wanted an efficient source of power for his system, but traditional pyrolysis uses indirect flame for power. For better efficiency, he is using microwaves to power the creation of plastoline. Brown forged ahead with his technology, starting with the first Mark I reactor and moving on to Mark II, fixing the leaking issue. Then he made Mark III, which had its flaws, before he finally made Mark IV, which was efficient. Brown's solution to the plastic problem can help the world in two ways - by providing an efficient fuel option and removing the plastic from the environment, cutting down on microplastics.

Microplastics in water and the human body