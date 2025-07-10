/'He kept splashing water on my face': Malaysian model accuses priest of molestation at temple premise

An Indian-origin actor and television host has alleged molestation by a priest in Malaysia. Lishalliny Kanaran took to social media on Tuesday (July 8) and spoke about being molested by the priest of Mariamman Temple in Sepang, a short distance from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, on the pretext of giving her blessings, reported the South China Morning Post.

The priest, an Indian national, touched Kanaran, who was crowned Miss Grand Malaysia in 2021, inappropriately after allegedly pouring "holy water from India" on her.

"The suspect is believed to be an Indian national temporarily officiating at the temple during the absence of its resident priest," said Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman, according to SCMP.

“The suspect’s modus operandi was allegedly to sprinkle holy water on the victim’s face and body before proceeding to molest her,” Norhizam added.

After Kanaran was allegedly molested, she was threatened by the investigating officer to not disclose the incident to anybody. However, Kanaran didn't pay heed to the threat and decided to speak about her ordeal publicly.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "On that day, while I was praying, he approached me and told me he had some holy water and a protective string to tie for me; a blessing, he said. He asked me to see him after my prayers."

She then goes on to say that she walked to the office room as asked by the priest, where he allegedly poured 'holy water', having a very strong smell on her.

Kanaran was then allegedly asked by the priest to remove her clothes, insisting “it would be a ‘blessing’, but she refused. The priest did not pay any heed and put his hands inside her blouse and started touching her inappropriately.

"My brain knew everything about that moment was wrong and yet I couldn't move. I couldn't speak. I froze. And I still don't understand why," she said.