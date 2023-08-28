Elon Musk sets the tone for an 'X' competitor to LinkedIn

Elon Musk, the billionaire business magnate, and the owner of X — formerly called Twitter — is planning a competitor to employment-focused social media platform LinkedIn.

In a post on X, Musk while responding to a user on the microblogging platform if there is 'anything worse than LinkedIn', said that he and his team at X will make sure that 'the X competitor to LinkedIn in cool'.

"People send me LinkedIn links sometimes, but the cringe level is so high that I just cannot bring myself to use it, so I ask for the resume or bio to be emailed. We will make sure that the X competitor to LinkedIn is cool," Musk wrote on X.

Musk's post on X has over 190K views.

Many responded to Musk's response over creating a competitor to LinkedIn.

One user said: "the worst part is people just straight up making things up! I have seen a lot of people use titles on linkedin that don’t even exist and couldn’t be further from what they actually do at the company."

Many users were in agreement of Elon Musk's description of LinkedIn as "cringeworthy".

Another user suggested 'Connections' as the good name for the LinkedIn competitor from X.

"LinkedIn is so passé - I’m looking forward to the X team bringing something a lot more dynamic to this platform," wrote a third user.

"X is the future. It’s making all of these other social media sites obsolete," wrote a fourth user.

"Never had LinkedIn - very interested in a XedIn or Xonnect," shared a fifth

A sixth user posted, "Yes please. Dearly needed! I can’t stand LinkedIn anymore. Cringe is the word."

X recently launched a beta version of 'Hiring', a feature that purportedly aims to compete with professional networking platforms such as LinkedIn. It comes with a monthly fee of $1000 (approximately ₹82,300).

Elon Musk's announcement has left many people wondering about the new potential platform in the market.

