Elon Musk unveils new job hiring feature on X for verified organisations

Elon Musk's X, previously known as Twitter, has introduced a new feature on its platform, marking its entry into the realm of professional networking. This move represents a significant step in challenging established job search websites like LinkedIn. While unveiling the new, X Hiring Beta, the company wrote, "Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta — exclusively for Verified Organizations. Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates. Apply for the Beta today."

Along with the post, there was a link that directed the users to a sign-up page. "Sign up for early access to X Hiring, currently available for Verified Organizations. If eligible, we'll enable the Hiring features on your account," it said.

This initiative is a part of X's endeavor to expand its offerings beyond micro-blogging social media platform and transform it into a more comprehensive platform.

The Hiring feature is currently in its testing phase and provides verified organisations with the opportunity to post job listings on their X profiles.

This feature is accessible exclusively to premium subscription holders, media reports said.

As per reports, for a monthly fee of $1,000 (approximately Rs 82,300), verified companies can make use of this feature and gain a competitive advantage by advertising job roles on their X profiles.

Other reports also said that the Hiring feature will allow companies to seamlessly import job data using supported Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) or through an XML feed. Although the current offerings of the Hiring feature might not match the depth of features provided by LinkedIn, it presents an innovative proposition for companies looking to diversify their recruitment strategies.

Industry observers view this venture as a strategic move towards transforming X into an "everything app." This step demonstrates X's aspiration to broaden its influence and embrace various roles in the technology sector.

X's recent acquired Laskie, its first acquisition since Elon Musk's took over the micro-blogging site. Integrating Laskie's expertise could play a crucial role in developing and launching the new Hiring feature.

Companies with verified status will reportedly have the privilege of showcasing up to five job positions on their profiles, enhancing their visibility to potential candidates. This feature seeks to streamline the recruitment process and provide an additional avenue for companies to connect with potential talent.

