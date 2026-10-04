/Apple changes Mac privacy controls after AI agents raise concerns over access to private data

Apple is introducing additional controls around Full Disk Access on macOS as concerns grow over how AI agents can access sensitive information on a Mac. The company says the change is aimed at making users more clearly understand what they are allowing when they give an app this powerful permission.

The move comes days after a report claimed Meta’s Muse AI app accessed private messages on a Mac. Meta disputed the claim. The issue nevertheless highlighted a wider concern: desktop AI agents can be given access to files, messages and other personal information to perform tasks with less human intervention.

Apple says it is not simply removing Full Disk Access. Instead, it plans to require more explicit user action before an app can receive the permission.

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Why Apple is changing Full Disk Access

Full Disk Access is a powerful macOS privacy setting. When granted, it can allow an application to access information such as files, Mail data, Messages and browsing history. The permission was originally designed to support legitimate functions, including certain backup tools. But Apple now says some developers are using it in ways that could expose large amounts of information without users fully understanding the consequences.

“Some developers are using Full Disk Access in ways that could put users at risk,” Apple said. The company specifically pointed to the growing capabilities of AI agents as an additional concern.

AI agents make the risk more important

Unlike traditional apps, AI agents can perform tasks on a user's behalf. That can mean reading documents, searching files, interacting with applications and carrying out multi-step actions. This makes broad system access more significant. If an agent has access to more information than it needs, a mistake, security flaw or malicious instruction could potentially expose sensitive data. Apple said the risks could increase as AI agents become “increasingly capable and autonomous”. The announcement also follows a separate report about a flaw in OpenAI’s ChatGPT Mac app that could potentially have exposed sensitive information.

What Mac users should know

The change does not mean Full Disk Access is disappearing. Users who genuinely need to give an application this level of access should still be able to do so.