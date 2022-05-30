'You will hear...' - Hardik Pandya's coach reveals how all-rounder got past infamous tv show appearance

Ahead of IPL 2022, many had their eyes on Hardik Pandya as the 28-year-old had been out of action since Team India's 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, in the UAE. He had missed quite a few bilateral series for India as the star all-rounder was preparing for his comeback in IPL 2022.

Dealing with a back issue, for the past few years, Hardik's comeback was keenly awaited as a great season would've ensured his return in Team India setup. Hardik not only rose to the occasion with the bat (487 runs overall) and bowled some tidy overs to also claim eight scalps, he led the new franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) to their maiden title in the just-concluded 15th season of the IPL.

Thus, Hardik has also shown his leadership credentials and is being widely praised for his calm and composed style of captaincy. However, things weren't at its best for the all-rounder ahead of the 2019 ODI World Cup, when KL Rahul and he got involved in a huge controversy for their sexist and racist remarks on a television show, i.e. the Koffee With Karan. Since then, he has made rapid strides in his international career.

Recently, Hardik's childhood coach recalled his ward's words after his tv show appearance. Speaking to Indian Express, Jitender Singh, his childhood coach recalled how tense Hardik was post the infamous episode and how he promised to move up the ladder once again.

"He hadn’t slept the whole night, na?,” the coach asked another person in the room (in Hardik's residence). "Tension nahin lena hai (Don’t take tension). You will get back to playing for India very soon. Jo ho gaya, voh ho gaya (what’s done is done), no use worrying about it. Come tomorrow to Reliance stadium. Now, smile," the coach revealed.

“I had booked a badminton court for us to play. Just to get the competitive juices and the joy of sport back in him. I wanted him to sweat out. It freed himself, usko ehsaas hua (he realised) that he is a sportsman and this is what he is born to do. Not chat shows," he further asserted.

Jitender further recalled Hardik's words post the big controversy. “Coach, you will not hear any negative thing about me after this," Jitender recalled Hardik's words. “He has held that word, his father would have been so proud today," he added.

Hardik will now shift his focus to India's forthcoming home T20I series versus South Africa, which will be his comeback in the blue jersey since the last year's ICC event. The series gets underway on June 9 in New Delhi.