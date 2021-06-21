WTC Final: Dinesh Karthik provides Southampton weather update ahead of Day 4

Day 3 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton on Sunday saw some legitimate Test cricket with not many very interferences.

The day started with the Test finely adjusted, yet before its finish, New Zealand was immovably in charge. India continued their innings in Southampton at 146 for 3 yet fell to 217 full scales. Accordingly, New Zealand batted with power and finished Day in 3 in order at 101 for 2.

The weather forecast for Day 4 of the WTC last in Southampton isn't great. The expectation is for times of downpour with the chance of overcast cover for the duration of the day. The day temperature will be somewhat cold at 14 degrees Celsius.

Dinesh Karthik kept on going about as a meteorologist for cricket fans across the globe as he thought of an update ahead of the beginning of play on Day 4. He shared an image of The Rose Bowl on Twitter with the covers on as it poured in Southampton.

Dinesh Karthik captioned the image as "not great at the moment", the climate update showed the temperature around 11 degrees Celsius and the arena covered by a sheet of the downpour.

Dinesh Karthik's weather update wasn't unexpected, with Day 4 of India versus New Zealand World Test Championship Final prone to be cleaned out. 80% or more downpour is anticipated for the duration of the day in Southampton, and it is impossible for the groups will take to the field on Monday.

While Day 4 is probably going to be a washout, there is some promising culmination of current circumstances for cricket fans. Tuesday and Wednesday are a gauge to be nearly better, and a full portion of overs might be conceivable on the two days.

Till then, at that point, India versus New Zealand World Test Championship Final remains in a critical state. Notwithstanding the consistent interferences, fans have been blessed to receive some enchanting cricket, with New Zealand finishing Day 3 at 101/2 as they trail India by 116 runs.