Cricket: Kyle Jamieson surpasses R Ashwin, Nathan Lyon with most five-wicket hauls in World Test Championship

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson on Sunday scripted the record for most five-wicket hauls in the ICC World Test Championship during the historic final of the inaugural edition against India at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. Jamieson troubled the Indian batters as he went on to scalp a five-fer to help New Zealand bundle India out for 217 on Day 3 of the match.

Jamieson got the wickets of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant to break the spine of the Indian batting unit and in the process, surpassed the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Lyon and Axar Patel as the Kiwi bagged his fifth five-fer in his eight-match in the WTC cycle.

Most 5-wicket hauls in WTC:

Kyle Jamieson - 5

R Ashwin 4

Nathan Lyon 4

Axar Patel 4

Ishant Sharma 4

Jamieson, who started his Test career in 2020, has scalped 41 Test wickets in 8 matches so far. His bowling average of 12.41 is the best for any bowler since the 19th century.

The youngster finished with the figures of 5 for 31 in 22 overs including 12 maidens as he helped New Zealand bounce back into the match after Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a brisk start on Day 2.

India bundled out for 217 with New Zealand bowlers wrapping up the proceeding quickly on Day 3.