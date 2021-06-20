Cricket: Cheteshwar Pujara's technique can put pressure on non-striker, says Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg trusts India's Test pillar Cheteshwar Pujara's failure to rotate strike in England could cause a touch of pressure to the batsman at the non-striker's end. Pujara's moderate batting has been a state of discussion for various years at this point and Brad Hogg offered his input on it.

The previous Australian left-arm wrist spinner feels that in spite of the fact that Pujara's low strike rate was viable against Australia Down Under, the ball will continue swinging in England for a more drawn-out timeframe. Hogg wants Pujara to be more proactive while batting in these intense conditions.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg clarified how the batsmen at the opposite end may feel the pressure if Cheteshwar Pujara can't bat with opportunity. He said:

"In Australia, the ball doesn't swing for long. But in England, the ball continues to swing even after it gets old and this is where Pujara's technique might cause more issues than not. It took a long time to get off the mark yesterday and if the batsman at the non-striker's end is in full flow, it is going to put pressure and that can create a bit of impatience and cause a wicket or two with his partner at the other end."

In spite of the fact that Pujara battled in the first innings of the World Test Championship against New Zealand, Hogg feels his capacity to tire down the resistance bowlers will be key against England.

Pujara was viable in tiring down Australian bowlers in the course of the last two-Test series and was instrumental in assisting India with arising triumphant. With any semblance of Stuart Broad and James Anderson in their late 30s, Brad Hogg figures Cheteshwar Pujara's capacity to bat long will indeed be significant for India in their long arrangement.

"I like the aspect that he is willing to bat time. If he bats for a long period of time in the first innings, he will wear the opposition bowlers down. When you are going to come up against England in a five-match Test series, that first Test match, wearing the older bowlers down like Broad and Anderson is going to be key" - he concluded.