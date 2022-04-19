Will Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera retain their spots? Predicting LSG's XI for RCB face-off

Match 31 of the IPL 2022 edition will see the three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday evening (April 19).

Both sides are coming into this game on the back of a win in their respective last encounter. As a result, both LSG and RCB are in the top-4 in the points table. Talking about the Lucknow franchise, the debutant side stretched Mumbai Indians' (MI) winless streak to six games by handing them a convincing 18-run defeat after riding on captain KL Rahul's ton to post 199-4 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday (April 16).

After getting the better of MI, will LSG make wholesome changes to triumph over Faf du Plessis-led RCB? Here's predicting Lucknow's XI versus Bengaluru:

Rahul and Quinton de Kock will continue to open the innings. Both have been good at the top with Rahul finally coming to his own with a century versus Mumbai. Both love playing against the RCB line-up and will come hard versus Faf & Co. this time around as well. Manish Pandey made a 29-ball 38, striking at 131.03, but is yet to do justice to his credentials. With some runs under his belt, will he be retained or the management will look at Manan Vohra? Even Krishnappa Gowtham can play as a hitter at No. 3 and bowl some useful overs of off-spin.

Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya will follow suit as the trio are not only able hitters and contributors with the bat but also vital all-rounders. They will give enough cushion to Rahul even during LSG's bowling. Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder -- another all-rounder -- Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi are certainities. Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera's spot might be under the scanner. The Islander has only three wickets at an economy of 9.40. Will he be persisted or replaced by Andrew Tye? LSG can also play an India seamer and go without their full quota of overseas players.

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey/Manan Vohra, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera/Ankit Rajput/Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi