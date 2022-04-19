IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals-Punjab Kings' tie shifted from Pune to Mumbai after Covid cases in Delhi camp

The IPL 2022 edition was dealt with a huge blow on Monday evening (April 18) after a string of Covid cases were found in the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) camp. Physiotherapist Patrick Farhat had tested positive on April 15, a day before DC's face-off versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), whereas more cases emerged out on April 18, including all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

In the wake of the Covid cases in the Delhi camp, the DC-Punjab Kings (PBKS) face-off has now been shifted from Pune to Mumbai (i.e. Brabourne Stadium) on Wednesday (April 20).

The BCCI Statement read: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 32 – Delhi Capital versus Punjab Kings from MCA Stadium, Pune to Brabourne – CCI scheduled on April 20th, 2022, to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment.

The change of venue has been triggered due to five COVID-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals contingent.

1. Mr Patrick Farhat – Physiotherapist (tested positive on April 15th)

2. Mr Chetan Kumar - Sports Massage Therapist (tested positive on April 16th)

3. Mr Mitchell Marsh – Player (tested positive on April 18th)

4. Dr Abhijit Salvi – Team doctor (tested positive on April 18th)

5. Mr Akash Mane – Social Media Content team member (tested positive on April 18th)

The COVID positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble.

From April 16th onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19th have returned negative.

The Delhi Capitals contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on the morning of April 20th.