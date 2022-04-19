IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals-Punjab Kings' tie shifted from Pune to Mumbai after Covid cases in Delhi camp

IPL 2022: DC-PBKS match shifted from Pune to Mumbai (Photo IPL/BCCI) Photograph:( Others )
In the wake of the Covid cases in the Delhi camp, their face-off versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) has now been shifted from Pune to Mumbai (i.e. Brabourne Stadium) on Wednesday (April 20).
The IPL 2022 edition was dealt with a huge blow on Monday evening (April 18) after a string of Covid cases were found in the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) camp. Physiotherapist Patrick Farhat had tested positive on April 15, a day before DC's face-off versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), whereas more cases emerged out on April 18, including all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.
The BCCI Statement read: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 32 – Delhi Capital versus Punjab Kings from MCA Stadium, Pune to Brabourne – CCI scheduled on April 20th, 2022, to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment.
The change of venue has been triggered due to five COVID-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals contingent.
1. Mr Patrick Farhat – Physiotherapist (tested positive on April 15th)
2. Mr Chetan Kumar - Sports Massage Therapist (tested positive on April 16th)
3. Mr Mitchell Marsh – Player (tested positive on April 18th)
4. Dr Abhijit Salvi – Team doctor (tested positive on April 18th)
5. Mr Akash Mane – Social Media Content team member (tested positive on April 18th)
The COVID positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble.
From April 16th onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19th have returned negative.
The Delhi Capitals contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on the morning of April 20th.
For Delhi, Marsh was subsequently hospitalised and is being monitored by a team of doctors. On the other hand, a few more positive cases in the DC camp might put their clash versus Punjab in jeopardy. While Punjab occupy the seventh spot, with three wins and equal number of defeats, Delhi has only two victories from five games to be languishing at the eighth position.