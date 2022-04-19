LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

There will be plenty of cricketing action in store for the ardent fans in the IPL 2022 edition as match 31 will see the high-flying Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face off with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday evening (April 19).

After a humdinger played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the action now moves to LSG versus RCB; both are in the top 4 at the moment. Talking about the Lucknow franchise, they have won four and lost two matches. On the other hand, RCB have also had the exact same run but fall behind Lucknow to occupy the fourth spot due to NRR.

In LSG's last encounter, they rode on captain KL Rahul's scintillating ton and Avesh Khan's 3-fer to beat the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs in defence of their score of 199/4. Later in the same day, RCB locked horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) and were lifted by fifties from Glenn Maxwell-Dinesh Karthik to post a mammoth 189/5. In reply, Josh Hazlewood's 3-fer and some contributions from Md Siraj and Wanindu Hasaranga propelled RCB to a 16-run win as DC were restricted to 173-7.

Match prediction for LSG vs RCB: For RCB, they need more contributions from their top order, especially from skipper Faf du Plessis and his predecessor Virat Kohli. On the other hand, Lucknow need more from some individuals such as Dushmantha Chameera, Manish Pandey, etc. Both teams might fancy chasing but the last two games have been won by the team batting first. Expect another close finish and a 170-plus scoring affair.