Who was Bishan Singh Bedi? Legendary Indian left-arm spinner who died at 77; Here's all you need to know

Bishan Singh Bedi, former captain of the Indian men's cricket team, passed away on Monday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted about Bishan Sigh Bedi's demise on social media platform X. The post said, "The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India Test Captain and legendary spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans in these tough times. May his soul rest in peace."

The 77-year-old retired cricket was a legendary spinner who played 67 tests for India between 1967 and 1979. He picked up 266 wickets in his test career. Moreover, Bedi took seven wickets in ODIs. He was one of the architects of India's spin-bowling revolution.

Let's glimpse Bishan Singh Bedi's life in detail.

Bishan Singh Bedi Cricketing Career

Amritsar-born Bishan Singh Bedi, often called the 'Sardar of Spin,' played for northern Punjab when he was fifteen. He recorded 64 wickets in the 1974-75 Ranji trophy season. He also represented Northamptonshire in English county cricket for several years.

Bedi has the record for taking 1560 wickets in first-class crickets, more than any other Indian player.

After Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Bishan Singh Bedi succeeded as the captain of the Indian cricket team in 1976. He captained India in 22 test matches. His first test victory as captain was against the West Indies at Port-of-Spain in the 3rd test match of the 1976 test series, followed by a 2-0 series victory over New Zealand at home.

Bishan Singh Bedi was a part of the Indian spin quartet, a collective name given to the Indian cricket spin bowlers of the 1960s and 1970s. It included Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan (both off-spinners), Bhagwat Chandrasekhar (a leg spinner), and Bishen Singh Bedi (a left-arm spinner).

Bishan Singh Bedi: Record & Awards

Bishan Singh Bedi was infamous for his outspoken and forthright views on cricketing matters. He received the Padma Shri Award in 1970 and the CK Nayadu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.

Bedi holds the world record for the most economical bowling figures in a 60-over ODI match among the bowlers who completed their quote of over 12 overs.

Bishan Singh Bedi: Family & Cause of Death

Although the legendary cricketer's cause of death is ascertained, Bishan Singh Bedi allegedly died due to prolonged illness. In 2021, he underwent a bypass surgery after spending a week in a private hospital. He is survived by his wife, Anju Singh Bedi. His son, Angad Bedi, and daughter-in-law, Neha Dhupia, are Indian actors.

(With inputs from agencies)