Sikh man succumbs to injuries after brutal attack New York, mayor condemns incident

A Sikh man died of the injuries he suffered after he was assaulted by a man in New York. The Sikh man was assaulted by the occupant of the other car after his car collided with his vehicle last week, said the police.



66-year-old Jasmer Singh succumbed to head injuries after receiving a beating from the man following the crash.



As per a report published in the New Your Daily News, the cars of Singh and Gilbert Augustin collided on Thursday and the two cars suffered scratches and dents After Singh tried dialling 911, the man allegedly stated "No police, no police" and snatched Singh's phone.

A heated argument took place between the two men and Singh went back to his car after taking back his mobile phone from Augustin. Then, Augustin punched the Sikh man three times in the head and face. Jasmer Singh loved his city and deserved so much more than his tragic death. On behalf of all New Yorkers, I want our Sikh community to know you have more than our condolences. You have our sacred vow that we reject the hatred that took this innocent life and we will protect you. pic.twitter.com/JvhhmDJ9v2 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) October 22, 2023 × "Jasmer Singh fell to the ground and hit his head," the report stated. The police stated that Jasmer Singh was rushed in critical condition to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his brain injury.

Mayor vows to protect Sikh community

Condemning the incident, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a vow to protect the community.



"Jasmer Singh loved his city and deserved so much more than his tragic death. On behalf of all New Yorkers, I want our Sikh community to know you have more than our condolences. You have our sacred vow that we reject the hatred that took this innocent life and we will protect you," said Eric Adams, in a post on X.



"Our team will be meeting with Sikh leaders this week to discuss the needs of this critical community in this challenging moment," he stated.

The police arrested the 30-year-old man who assaulted Singh and charged him with assault and manslaughter. The death of Singh is the second such incident to have taken place in a week when a Sikh man was assaulted in New York.



A Sikh teen was assaulted by a man on a bus last week and tried to remove his turban. "We don't wear that in this country," the man had allegedly said to the teen.



The police stated that the man was charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree and assault in the third degree as part of a hate crime.

(With inputs from agencies)

