When MS Dhoni asks you to do something, consider it done, says Shivam Dube ahead of IPL 2022 opener

Every youngster desires to play under MS Dhoni. The IPL is such a platform where a youngster, from any country, can get a chance to represent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and better their skills and temparement by playing under the stalwart and former Indian captain.

Shivam Dube, who has earlier represented the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), has shown his hitting prowess and can bowl few overs of medium pace. However, his IPL career hasn't been flourished as yet and, hence, he has had limited appearances for Team India (1 ODI, 13 T20Is). Thus, he will like to turn things around emphatically in the forthcoming IPL 2022 edition by playing under Dhoni's leadership.

Ahead of the IPL 15 season, all-rounder Dube dwelled on his interaction with Dhoni so far. "I think you can still see the goosebumps coming out because always I'm a big fan of Mahi bhai and, especially CSK. I had a chat with Mahi bhai as recently as yesterday. He asked me to do a few things and I told him I'll definitely get it done. When Mahi bhai asks you to do something, consider it done," Dube told CSK.

Dube was roped in by the CSK franchise for INR 40 million (INR 4 crore). The swashbuckling left-hander shared his reaction and revealed, "I was very surprised that I have got a baby boy and become a father. The 2nd big thing, again, after 4 days, I got picked by Chennai. I was dancing a bit in my room, I was really happy. I called my wife and my family. I don't dance often but because I was happy, I was dancing."

"It was a big deal for me to get picked by Chennai. I was feeling great. I can't express my excitement in words but I was pleasantly surprised by having been picked by CSK. Although it is a different franchise for me, attitude will remain the same. I have to do my best for the team's cause, which has always been my mission as a player and will always be that way going forward as well. I'm more confident now," he further added.

Dube has 399 runs at a strike-rate of 120.54 along with 4 wickets. He will be desperate to repay the faith shown by Dhoni & Co. in the CSK dugout and return with a dream season in the forthcoming edition.

CSK squad for IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki