IPL 2022: Virat Kohli reveals chat with Faf du Plessis after he got picked by RCB in mega auction

Virat Kohli will enter IPL 2022 with no additional responsibility of captaining the three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as he gave up on the top job with the franchise's end of the campaign in IPL 2021.

The 33-year-old Kohli led RCB from 2011-2021, though he became a permanent captain in IPL 2013. While the Bengaluru-based franchise did well under him in some seasons, with their best being the IPL 2016 final appearance, they remained trophy-less even during Kohli's decade-long tenure.

Ahead of the commencement of the new IPL season, from March 26, Kohli reflected on IPL's overall journey, his family's presence and support whereas he also revealed the chat he had with his successor Faf du Plessis as soon the South African was roped in by the RCB franchise in the two-day IPL 15 mega auction (where Faf was bought for INR 70 million).

"Wow 15 [IPL season]! It's quite unbelievable IPL has come this far and yeah [I am here with] renewed energy because I am off a lot of responsibilities and duties and life is in a very good place. We have a child now, we have a family and for me it's all about going on about life with a lot of joy and happiness and watching our child grow and doing what I love, which is playing cricket," the 33-year old said.

"I messaged him as soon as he was picked for RCB. Sounded him off a little bit about what's to come. It was made official afterwards but I knew obviously that getting Faf at auction, the plan was very clear that we needed a leader in the change room and he commands that respect," he further added.

Faf was recently announced as Kohli's successor at the popular franchise. He has his task cut out to motivate the troops and take them to their first-ever IPL championship in the forthcoming edition.

RCB will play their season-opener versus Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 27 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

RCB squad for IPL 2022

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahamad, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey.