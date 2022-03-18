From Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli to AB de Villiers - Superstar batters with most IPL hundreds

Chris Gayle tops the chart with as many as six IPL hundreds. The Universe Boss -- who has represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) -- has had a staggering IPL career, with 4,965 runs at 39.72 and a strike rate of 148.96. He had announced that he will be unavailable for IPL 2022, marking the end of an era.
Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli follows suit to occupy the second position in the coveted list. The former RCB captain has five tons in the cash-rich league and is also the leading run-getter in the tournament with 6,283 runs at 37.39.
Shane Watson.
Shane Watson, a two-time IPL winner, features in the third spot. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener -- who also represented the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and RCB -- ended with four IPL centuries and amassed a total of 3,874 runs along with accounting for 92 scalps.
David Warner
David Warner, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain and opener, comes next but is the joint third-most century-maker in IPL. He features below Watson for playing five more games (150) than his compatriot.
In IPL 2022, Warner will represent Delhi Capitals -- earlier he had featured for Delhi Daredevils (DD) -- after being released by SRH post IPL 2021.
AB de Villiers, Sanju Samson
AB de Villiers, Sanju Samson are tied at the fifth spot, with three tons each. The South African ended his IPL career -- playing for Delhi and RCB -- with 5,162 runs whereas the current RR skipper is going strong and has 3068 runs at 134.20.