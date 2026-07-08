/In Pics: Millions gather across Iraq's Najaf and Karbala for Ayatollah Khamenei procession

Iran has dedicated one day of the six-day funeral for Iraq, where authorities declared a public holiday on Wednesday as the Supreme Leader's casket was paraded through the holy shrines before returning home for final burial.
The six-day funeral ceremonies began in Tehran on July 4. The crowd signals a powerful display of national unity and defiance against foreign adversaries following the death of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on the first day of US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
The procession moved to Qom, the ideological heart of the Islamic Republic. As the world's largest centre of Shia scholarship, Qom's clerical establishment reinforced the absolute religious legitimacy behind Iran's governing system.
Iran dedicated a full day to neighbouring Iraq, a Shia nation where Tehran holds deep political and military sway. The arrival highlighted Iran's backing of Iraqi armed factions, some of which recently targeted US facilities.
In Karbala, mourners waved Iranian flags across the sacred plazas connecting the holy shrines of Imam Husayn and Imam Abbas. The massive funeral procession directly fused the Supreme Leader's political legacy with the twin shrines' historical symbols of ultimate sacrifice and standing up against tyranny.
At the Imam Ali Shrine in Najaf, Iraq's premier spiritual capital, surging crowds struggled to touch the coffin. The intense scene showcased how deeply interconnected Iranian leadership remains with Iraq's most sacred geography.
The ceremonies are scheduled to culminate on Thursday in Mashhad, Khamenei's hometown. Hosting the sacred Imam Reza Shrine, this final stop cements his legacy within the eternal spiritual identity of the state.