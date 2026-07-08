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In Pics: Millions gather across Iraq's Najaf and Karbala for Ayatollah Khamenei procession

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 23:28 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 23:28 IST

Iran has dedicated one day of the six-day funeral for Iraq, where authorities declared a public holiday on Wednesday as the Supreme Leader's casket was paraded through the holy shrines before returning home for final burial.

Millions gather in Tehran to start the six-day funeral
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(Photograph: AFP)

Millions gather in Tehran to start the six-day funeral

The six-day funeral ceremonies began in Tehran on July 4. The crowd signals a powerful display of national unity and defiance against foreign adversaries following the death of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on the first day of US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Clerics and scholars gather in the holy city of Qom
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(Photograph: AFP)

Clerics and scholars gather in the holy city of Qom

The procession moved to Qom, the ideological heart of the Islamic Republic. As the world's largest centre of Shia scholarship, Qom's clerical establishment reinforced the absolute religious legitimacy behind Iran's governing system.

The procession crosses into neighboring Iraq
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(Photograph: AFP)

The procession crosses into neighboring Iraq

Iran dedicated a full day to neighbouring Iraq, a Shia nation where Tehran holds deep political and military sway. The arrival highlighted Iran's backing of Iraqi armed factions, some of which recently targeted US facilities.

Mourners gather at the twin shrines of Karbala
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(Photograph: AFP)

Mourners gather at the twin shrines of Karbala

In Karbala, mourners waved Iranian flags across the sacred plazas connecting the holy shrines of Imam Husayn and Imam Abbas. The massive funeral procession directly fused the Supreme Leader's political legacy with the twin shrines' historical symbols of ultimate sacrifice and standing up against tyranny.

Millions of mourners join the funeral procession in Najaf
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(Photograph: AFP)

Millions of mourners join the funeral procession in Najaf

At the Imam Ali Shrine in Najaf, Iraq's premier spiritual capital, surging crowds struggled to touch the coffin. The intense scene showcased how deeply interconnected Iranian leadership remains with Iraq's most sacred geography.

The final burial takes place in Mashhad
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(Photograph: AFP)

The final burial takes place in Mashhad

The ceremonies are scheduled to culminate on Thursday in Mashhad, Khamenei's hometown. Hosting the sacred Imam Reza Shrine, this final stop cements his legacy within the eternal spiritual identity of the state.

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