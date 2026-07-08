/'47 hours without landing': How a B-52 bomber keeps flying when most aircraft cannot

In 1994, two B-52 bombers flew for 47.2 hours during Exercise Global Power 94-7, circumnavigating the globe and striking a target in Kuwait. Relying on five mid-air refuellings, this 20,000-mile nonstop mission proved the bomber's unmatched reach.
In August 1994, two US Air Force B-52H bombers embarked on Exercise Global Power 94-7 from Barksdale Air Force Base. The massive aircraft flew continuously for 47.2 hours, setting a historic endurance record for the longest nonstop combat mission by a B-52.
Roughly 17 hours into the gruelling flight, the bombers arrived over the Udairi Bomb Range in Kuwait. Descending to just 800 feet, each aircraft flawlessly dropped 13 tons of conventional high explosives just three seconds off their designated target time.
Instead of turning back, the heavy bombers continued flying east to completely circle the Earth. The 20,000-mile nonstop journey crossed three oceans and over a dozen countries, proving the aircraft could strike any target globally without ever landing.
A strategic bomber simply cannot carry enough internal aviation fuel for a 47-hour continuous flight. To achieve this unprecedented global reach, the B-52s executed five complex mid-air refuelling intercepts from KC-10 and KC-135 flying tankers stationed around the world.
Keeping the vintage bomber airborne for nearly two days forced the aircrew to battle extreme physical exhaustion. They slept in temporary hammocks or their cramped ejection seats while actively managing flight systems across multiple international time zones.
The historic 1994 mission perfectly demonstrated the unique strategic value of the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress. It proved that the United States military can launch from its home soil and project overwhelming mass firepower anywhere on the planet within a single day.
Decades after this 47-hour marathon, the fleet is undergoing a massive USD 48.6 billion B-52J modernisation programme. By installing highly efficient Rolls-Royce F130 engines, the US military ensures this Cold War giant will safely execute global missions well into the 2050s.