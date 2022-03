Adam Milne

New Zealand pacer Adam Milne made his IPL debut in 2015 but has failed to get enough opportunities in the tournament so far. However, the Kiwi pacer has a brilliant career record in T20 cricket with 151 wickets in 136 matches. He has pace and can bounce the ball at will. In the absence of Deepak Chahar, who is likely to miss the first couple of seasons due to an injury, Milne will have to shoulder the responsibility of leading CSK's pace attack. With MS Dhoni's guidance and backing, Milne can do wonders for CSK this season.



(Photograph:AFP)