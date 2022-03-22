Not Virat Kohli or KL Rahul! RCB's Dinesh Karthik picks 'player to watch out for' in IPL 2022

The excitement for IPL 2022 is on another level as the upcoming season's commencement is just a few days away. This year's edition is keenly awaited as the ardent IPL fans want to see how the two new teams perform and what they bring to the table whereas many are making predictions on which youngster will make a mark, which side will have the last laugh, etc.

Amid all this, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik joined the bandwagon and made a bold claim regarding which player he feels will be the 'one to watch out for' in IPL 2022, set to get underway on March 26 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

"Definitely David Warner (when being asked about the player to watch out for). And I say that because he's someone who has shown greatness in IPL over a period of time, [he has won] three Orange Caps. Obviously, last year didn't go according to plan but I am sure he'll have a point to prove. He's gone back to a franchise that he's played for before. Interestingly, I've played with him in that franchise, terrific cricketer, and I am pretty sure he'll have a very, very good season," Karthik said in a chat with Cricbuzz.

Many other marquee cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, etc. will also like to make a mark in the forthcoming season.

