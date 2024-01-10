WATCH: Tottenham unveil Timo Werner as first big signing in January transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur have officially unveiled Timo Werner as their new player after acquiring his services on loan in the January transfer window. The announcement made on Tuesday (Jan 9) evening saw the German player switch to London for the second time having previously played for Spurs’ bitter rivals Chelsea, where he won the Champions League in 2021. The loan move will see Spurs pay Werner’s entire salary while there is a clause in the contract that could see him join Spurs permanently for $20 million in July.

Werner joins Spurs

Since the beginning of the transfer window, Spurs have been active in the market and tracked Werner for a long time. With personal terms agreed on Saturday, the deal was officially announced on Tuesday as Werner will look to regain his form in front of the goal. During his time with Chelsea, he scored 23 goals in 89 matches and was largely given the tag of a cult hero for the amount of chances he missed.

Werner’s debut will likely come in the blockbuster fixture against Manchester United on Sunday at Old Trafford as Spurs try to league double the Red Devils for the first time since 1989. Spurs won the reverse fixture 2-0 in August and will have to do without captain Son Heung Min who has left for the Asian Cup in Qatar and will represent South Korea.

Werner’s arrival at the club will be a major boost for the Tottenham side as they are currently fifth in the Premier League. They are firmly in the race for the top four finish while also standing an outside chance to win the Premier League title. Currently, Spurs are six points behind league leaders Liverpool while they are one point adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal.

