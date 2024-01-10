AUS vs WI: Matthew Renshaw gets Test nod after David Warner's retirement; Steve Smith to lead in ODIs

Australia have included veteran star batter Matthew Renshaw in their 13-man squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies to fill the void left after David Warner’s retirement. Renshaw, who has played 14 times in Tests for the national team was named in the squad announcement on Wednesday (Jan 10) ahead of Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris. In the ODIs, the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are rested with Steve Smith given the responsibility to lead the side. Time to welcome the Windies.



Matt Renshaw returns to our men's national squad, with Cam Green named a certain starter for the first Test in Adelaide. pic.twitter.com/cdprTbiiyE — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 10, 2024 × Renshaw edges Harris, Bancroft

With the Test series set to start on Wednesday (Jan 17) the lid on Warner’s successor was lifted on Wednesday as the Renshaw saw off Harris and Bancroft to make the shortlist. He had been called to replace Warner in the Delhi Test in February 2023 when the latter was substituted due to a concussion. In 14 matches for the national side, Renshaw has scored 645 runs with an average of 29.31 while his only hundred came against Pakistan in Sydney in 2017.

"Cameron Green will come into the playing XI for the Test in Adelaide in a squad also containing Scott Boland and Matthew Renshaw. We have selected a team we believe contains the best six batters in the country,” George Bailey, Australia’s chief selector for men’s team said in the press conference on Wednesday.

"Scott Boland and Matt Renshaw will join the squad before the first Test after playing for the Melbourne Stars (Jan 15) and Brisbane Heat (Jan 13) in the BBL,” the Aussie selector added.

In the ODI squad, Steve Smith will once again don the captain’s armband as he takes over from Cummins temporarily. Cummins, Strac and Hazlewood are part of the game management program which will see them rest for the three-match series. Mitchell Marsh has also been rested for the white-ball series having led the side in the South Africa tour before the ODI World Cup in India.

Squads

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.