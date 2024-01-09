Former South Africa player cites Virat Kohli's example to keep Tests as priority over T20 leagues

Former South Africa all-rounder Brian McMillan has said that the players should give priority to Test cricket over the T20 leagues and Virat Kohli is an example to learn from. McMillan's statement comes after Cricket South Africa (CSA) decided to send a second-string squad on upcoming two-Test tour of New Zealand in February. The CSA decided to do so as the dates of the tour clash with South Africa's domestic SA20 tournament SA20.

"I think it's a world feel that you have to give priority to one's country and I think India has been doing it quite well. You finding Kohli and boys playing Test cricket is great. You don't find them putting out Tests to play BBL (T20 leagues). Test cricket will be threatened, but I suppose, it will remain the ultimate game," said McMillan to new agency PTI.

McMillan also spoke about Protea batter Heinrich Klaasen retiring prematurely from the Tests. Apart from him Quinton de Kock also retired from Tests in 2021 and announced the ODI retirement after the conclusion of ODI World Cup 2023 in November 2023.

"I hope modern players are making enough money otherwise it's very difficult to do business. It is very hard on players. One of our guys (Heinrich Klaasen) retired now and will obviously play in the T20 league and I have got my views on how countries should run their players in essence. People make a name on essence," added McMillan.

Recently, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf also had made himself unavailable for the recently-concluded Test tour of Australia. The pacer cited workload management as the reason but featured in Big Bash League Down Under while Pakistan were getting thrashed in Tests.