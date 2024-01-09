LIVE TV
Former India selector offers reason behind selecting Rohit and Kohli for upcoming T20Is vs Afghanistan

New DelhiEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Jan 09, 2024, 08:46 PM IST
Indian legend backs Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to feature in 2024 T20 World Cup Photograph:(Twitter)

The home series against Afghanistan is India's last international assignment in the T20Is before the T20 World Cup in June later this year. The Indian players will then play the domestic T20 tournament IPL.

Former India selector Kiran More has opined that inclusion of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India's squad for upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan is based on recent form. The duo, who have not featured in any T20I for India since the semi-final of 2022 T20 World Cup against England. India had lost that match by 10 wickets. In 2023 ODI World Cup, however, the duo played superbly to take India into the final.

"They have been selected based on their recent form," said More while talking to the media outlet News18. 

"Your (selectors) thinking changed slightly after two years. I don't know what their thinking was earlier but both gave fantastic performances in the World Cup and looked in form in the South Africa series as well," he added.

Rohit will also be leading the side as he does in ODIs and Tests and More said that recalling both of them is a good news for the Indian cricket.

"The way Rohit Sharma captained in the World Cup and we reached the final as well, he played exceptional innings, the aggression he showed, so the thinking changed slightly. So both have been recalled and it is very good news for Indian cricket," opined More.

The former selector's reasoning is valid as Rohit often gave India fast start at the ODI WC while Kohli scored record 765 runs in 11 matches.

The home series against Afghanistan is India's last international assignment in the T20Is before the T20 World Cup in June later this year. The Indian players will then play the domestic T20 tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. Rohit plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL while Kohli has been with Royal Challengers Bangalore since inception of the league in 2008.

Both Rohit and Kohli may have not played in the T20Is in recent times but their performance in other formats including in the ODI World Cup surely makes India as one of the favorites to win the tournament with them in the squad.

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

