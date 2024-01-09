Afghanistan Cricket Board allows Mujeeb, Naveen and Farooqi to play in global T20 leagues with new conditions

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has decided to allow Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalgaq Farooqi to play in franchise T20 cricket after initially revoking their No Objection Certificates (NOCs). Their eligibility to play in global T20 leagues was suspended after the trio had expressed desires be relieved of the central contracts las month. The ACB, not only immediately suspended their ongoing NOC, but barred them from playing in any global T20 league for next two years.

The boards, however, has now relaxed its previous instance and has allowed the players to take part in limited number of T20 leagues. The ACB has also cleared all three of them for signing the central contracts. The trio although, has been issued a final warning along with a financial penalty - wage cut from their month salary and/or their match fees. The move comes after the players expressed 'strong desire' to represent the country following a comprehensive investigation done after the initial sanctions.

Speaking on the latest relaxation, ACB chief Mirwais Ashraf said: "We really hope the players avoid making similar inconveniences in the future as we expect them to represent the country in the best of manners. The ACB and the rules are above all of us and it's important to adhere to the regulations because there are no exceptions for anyone in this regard. However, such cases of a similar nature would be dealt with more strictly as we prioritise the prestige of the Afghanistan Cricket and the organisation."