India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: ICC rates Newlands pitch as 'unsatisfactory'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated the Newlands pitch as 'unsatisfactory.' The pitch, located in Cape Town, South Africa had hosted the second Test of the two-match series between India and the African nation. The match, however, got over inside five sessions as India won by seven wickets. The match saw only 642 balls being bowled, making it the shortest completed Test in history in terms of ball bowled.

The ICC reached the decision after referee Chris Broad submitted his report. Cricket South Africa now has 14 days to appeal the decision.

Also Read: India pacer Mohammed Shami marks upcoming home Test series against England for comeback

“The pitch in Newlands was very difficult to bat on," Broad said in his report, noted the ICC. "The ball bounced quickly and sometimes alarmingly throughout the match, making it difficult to play shots. Several batters were hit on the gloves and many wickets also fell due to the awkward bounce.”

According to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, a venue gets certain demerit points after being rated as substandard. If that specific venue reaches six demerits points then a ban of 12 months from hosting the games is levied by the ICC.

If the venue reaches 12 demerit points then its is barred by the ICC to host any international games for a period of 24 months. The demerit points, once given to a venue, remain valid for a rolling five-year period.

India skipper Rohit Sharma had also called out the ICC after the Cape Town Test got over. The match saw 23 wickets falling on day 1 of the game with both teams getting all-out once. Rohit had called out the Newlands pitch as nightmare and said: "It's okay for the ball to seam and swing from day one but not when it spins. In my opinion, this is unfair."

"Honestly, I would like to see how the pitches are rated. I want to see that. Whatever... that chart, I would love to see it, how they rate the pitches, because Mumbai, Bangalore, Cape Town, Centurion, all different venues, overhead conditions are different. The pitches deteriorate quite fast when the sun is beating down that hard on the pitch,” he added in the post-match press conference.