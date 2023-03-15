WATCH: Ronaldo lashes out at referee, blasts ball into the crowd during Al Nassr-Abha tie
When the referee blew for half-time, the Al-Nassr skipper Ronaldo blasted the ball into the stands and marched out of the ground. The video of the incident went viral in no time.
Cristiano Ronaldo remained goalless for the third time in a row for Al-Nassr in the Riyadh-based club's 3-1 win over Abha as they qualified for the semi-finals of the King Cup of Champions. The home side started on the front foot from the word go and dominated proceedings to enter the knockouts. However, Ronaldo didn't have a pleasant outing as he remained goalless and also made heads turn for all the wrong reasons.
Ronaldo engaged in a war of words with the referee on several occasions during the game. When the referee blew for half-time, it wasn't received well by the Al-Nassr skipper as he blasted the ball into the stands and marched out of the ground. The video of the incident went viral in no time.
𝗙𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗼 𝗥𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱𝗼😤— Sportitalia (@tvdellosport) March 14, 2023
Al-Nassr in vantaggio per 2-0, ma CR7 è una furia con l’arbitro‼️ Il portoghese chiude il primo tempo con un cartellino giallo🟨
🎙️ @Ivan_Fusto #CristianoRonaldo #CR7 #AlNassr #sportitalia pic.twitter.com/JvNWjAYDMy
Later, Ronaldo was substituted at the fag end of the encounter. The 38-year-old didn't look pleased with all and was seen visibly upset. He kept muttering to himself while taking a seat in the dugout. Here's the clip:
Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy after being substituted.— CR7 Portugal (@CR7_PORFC) March 14, 2023
pic.twitter.com/CoEsxkOAS6
Ronaldo's antics weren't well received by several on social media platforms. Here are some of the reactions:
A user wrote, "Cristiano Ronaldo. Relax. You are overthinking the way in which you could get your goals. Keep it simple. The players can supply you with chances. Just remain calm and play. It’ll come."
Meanwhile, another pointed out, "Waiting desperately for Ronaldo to score tonight Come On Goat."
Another fan mentioned, "The players do need to look for Cristiano Ronaldo in better positions. The pass selection has been poor@the past few games. You’re meant to feed your striker. If you want success, you can’t be crossing the ball when a through ball would have been better."
Ronaldo's ardent fans will hope for him to return to form soon. He has already scored eight goals for his new club ever since he joined them in early 2023.