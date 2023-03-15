WATCH: Ronaldo lashes out at referee, blasts ball into the crowd during Al Nassr-Abha tie

Cristiano Ronaldo remained goalless for the third time in a row for Al-Nassr in the Riyadh-based club's 3-1 win over Abha as they qualified for the semi-finals of the King Cup of Champions. The home side started on the front foot from the word go and dominated proceedings to enter the knockouts. However, Ronaldo didn't have a pleasant outing as he remained goalless and also made heads turn for all the wrong reasons.

Ronaldo engaged in a war of words with the referee on several occasions during the game. When the referee blew for half-time, it wasn't received well by the Al-Nassr skipper as he blasted the ball into the stands and marched out of the ground. The video of the incident went viral in no time.

Later, Ronaldo was substituted at the fag end of the encounter. The 38-year-old didn't look pleased with all and was seen visibly upset. He kept muttering to himself while taking a seat in the dugout. Here's the clip:

Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy after being substituted.



pic.twitter.com/CoEsxkOAS6 — CR7 Portugal (@CR7_PORFC) March 14, 2023 ×

Ronaldo's antics weren't well received by several on social media platforms. Here are some of the reactions:

A user wrote, "Cristiano Ronaldo. Relax. You are overthinking the way in which you could get your goals. Keep it simple. The players can supply you with chances. Just remain calm and play. It’ll come."

Meanwhile, another pointed out, "Waiting desperately for Ronaldo to score tonight Come On Goat."

Another fan mentioned, "The players do need to look for Cristiano Ronaldo in better positions. The pass selection has been poor@the past few games. You’re meant to feed your striker. If you want success, you can’t be crossing the ball when a through ball would have been better."