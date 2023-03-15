WATCH: Virat Kohli shows DANCING skills with Norwegian group Quick Style

India's star batsman Virat Kohli had a memorable last Test during the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar trophy as he scored his 28th Test ton after a gap of more than three years. The batsman was awarded Player-of-the-Match trophy for his performance in the drawn Test.

Now, the batsman is back in Mumbai where he lives with his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma for the ODI leg of Australia's India tour. The star player, meanwhile, shared a post on his Instagram with the Norway-based dance group Quick Style who are also in the town.

"Guess who I met in Mumbai @thequickstyle," read the caption of Kohli's post. Have a look it below:

Kohli also shared a dancing moment with the group, a video of which was shared by Quick Style's Instagram handle. Have a look at the video here:

A lot of famed people commented on the video, appreciating it and among them were Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and ex-India cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Kohli's next task will be the ODI series against touring Australia which starts on March 17 in Mumbai. The next two matches of the three-match series will be played on March 19 and 22 in Vishakhapatnam and Chennai, respectively.

The series could be a record-equaling one for Kohli as he chases former India great Sachin Tendulkar's 49-century mark in the ODIs. Kohli, who currently has 46 ODI centuries, the second most in the list after Sachin, has a shot at equaling the master blaster's record.

Australia, on the other hand, will be without their regular captain Pat Cummins after he decided to stay home following his mother's death last week. Cummins, who was part of the Test squad, left for home after the second Test of the four-match series.

Steve Smith will be leading the side in Cummins' absence as he did in the last two Tests of the series.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE