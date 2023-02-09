WATCH: Rahul Dravid all fired up after Rohit Sharma & Co. get early breakthrough in Nagpur Test

Rohit Sharma-led India lost the toss in the Nagpur Test, of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, on Thursday (February 09) but got two early breakthroughs after Australia came out to bat. Mohammed Siraj removed Usman Khawaja, trapping him lbw for 1 whereas Md Shami cleaned bowled David Warner, for identical score, as Indian fans were ecstatic in Nagpur.

Talking about the first wicket, Siraj trapped in-form Khawaja with the ball moving in the air and after pitching on the leg-side, it straightened a bit to trap the left-hander. After the umpire turned down the appeal, skipper Rohit decided to take the decision upstairs. As the review turned out to be successful, Rohit & Co. were on cloud nine. Nonetheless, head coach Rahul Dravid was also all pumped up and his reaction went viral. Here's the video:

After claiming two quick wickets, India created quite a few chances but Marnus Labuschagne-Steve Smith added 74 runs for the third-wicket as Australia went to lunch at 76 for 2. Post lunch, Ravindra Jadeja stuck twice, on successive deliveries, to bring India back into the contest.