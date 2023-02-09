ugc_banner

WATCH: Rahul Dravid all fired up after Rohit Sharma & Co. get early breakthrough in Nagpur Test

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Head coach Rahul Dravid got all fired up after India got an early breakthrough in the Nagpur Test. Here's the viral video of his reaction -

Rohit Sharma-led India lost the toss in the Nagpur Test, of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, on Thursday (February 09) but got two early breakthroughs after Australia came out to bat. Mohammed Siraj removed Usman Khawaja, trapping him lbw for 1 whereas Md Shami cleaned bowled David Warner, for identical score, as Indian fans were ecstatic in Nagpur.

Talking about the first wicket, Siraj trapped in-form Khawaja with the ball moving in the air and after pitching on the leg-side, it straightened a bit to trap the left-hander. After the umpire turned down the appeal, skipper Rohit decided to take the decision upstairs. As the review turned out to be successful, Rohit & Co. were on cloud nine. Nonetheless, head coach Rahul Dravid was also all pumped up and his reaction went viral. Here's the video:

×

After claiming two quick wickets, India created quite a few chances but Marnus Labuschagne-Steve Smith added 74 runs for the third-wicket as Australia went to lunch at 76 for 2. Post lunch, Ravindra Jadeja stuck twice, on successive deliveries, to bring India back into the contest. 

Pat Cummins-led Australia will hope to post anything over 350 in the first innings, however, it won't be easy against the current Indian bowling line-up.

RELATED

Women’s Premier League 2023 sold and unsold players: Check full players list, purse and base price details

IND vs AUS: Dharamsala unlikely to host third Test, BCCI to take final call following ground inspection

Tiger Woods announces his return following car crash, to compete in PGA Tour event in Los Angeles