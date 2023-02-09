If you don’t want to play just don’t: Pakistan great Javed Miandad clarifies his 'India can go to hell' remark

Pakistan great Javed Miandad blasted India for refusing to travel to Pakistan for this year's Asia Cup. Recently, he asked for the International Cricket Council's (ICC) intervention to look into the BCCI vs PCB spat as the Indian cricket board recently said, in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, that they won't get government clearance to travel to Pakistan and have made all other boards understand its stance.

Miandad, however, didn't mince his words and lashed out at his neighbouring country by saying 'India can go to hell' if they do not want to come to Pakistan for the continental tournament later this year. While his comments upset many Indians, and also a few from his own country, the former batter has now clarified his remark on Asia Cup row.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Miandad said, "Do you know what hell means? If you don’t want to play just don’t. We don’t have a problem. Ask the Indian cricketers. They’ll also say that there should be cricket between these two teams in their respective countries. It’ll benefit both nations."

Miandad added, “If they think that their (India) not coming to Pakistan makes any difference, let me tell you that it doesn’t. That’s what I meant. We are independent. Pakistan has produced world-class cricketers as well as hockey players. Everywhere around the world, neighbouring countries are playing with each other."

Miandad also reflected on the previous tours and the love and respect between players from both countries. He recalled, "Earlier we used to go there and then they used to come here. When India came to play a series in Pakistan, there were so many people from India who also came to watch. There were no hotels available and the Lahore residents invited them to their houses. It had a very good impact on the relationships between the two countries.”