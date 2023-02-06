'India can go to hell...' - Former Pakistan legend bashes ICC, BCCI over Asia Cup venue change rumours

A day after it got reported that the PCB chief Najam Sethi has threatened BCCI secretary Jay Shah that Pakistan will think about boycotting the 2023 World Cup in India if the venue for this year’s Asia Cup is changed, the former Pakistani legend Javed Miandad has commented on the same. Pakistan was allotted the hosting rights of this year’s Asia Cup, however, following Jay Shah’s selection as the new president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) last year, this decision was put on hold as Shah had cleared that India will not travel to Pakistan owing to political tensions between both countries.

During the recent ACC meeting in Bahrain on the past Saturday, it is believed the dialogues were exchanged between both parties and now the final decision on the change in venue for the Asia Cup will be taken in the next meet in March.

Furious over BCCI’s stance of not coming over to Pakistan for the multi-team event due to reasons known to them, the World Cup-winner Javed Miandad lashed out at the board saying India can go to hell, and that Pakistan doesn’t care about them. Speaking to the media at an event in Pakistan, Javed added that it’s ICC’s job to ensure that India travels to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, and if they can’t do that, then what’s the point of being a governing body.

"I have said this before as well, India can go to hell if they don't want to come to Pakistan. It doesn't bother us. It is ICC's job to ensure that India comes. If ICC can't control it then what's the use of being a governing body? Javed said.

"It should have the same rules for every team, if they don't fulfill commitments, however, strong they may be. India doesn't run cricket. It may be a powerhouse but in its home, not for us, and not for the world. Come play in Pakistan, why don't you play? If India loses in Pakistan, their public will not tolerate that,” the former captain added. "ICC should take strict action. Why is it there if they are not able to control these things? They have to put an end to things. ICC should take action against this kind of issue.”

Meanwhile, Ramiz Raja, who held the top post in Pakistan cricket before this echoed the same words.