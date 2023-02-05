PCB chief Najam Sethi tells BCCI secretary Jay Shah, 'If Asia Cup is moved out of Pakistan then...'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Najam Sethi is believed to have spoken to BCCI secretary Jay Shah after his recent comments on moving the Asia Cup 2023 out of Pakistan were made public. Sethi, who replaced Ramiz Raja as the new boss of Pakistan cricket, has echoed Raja’s words only; and as per a source close to the information, Sethi has threatened BCCI that Pakistan will pull out of the 2023 World Cup if Asia Cup is played at a neutral venue. The decision on the change in venue for this year’s Asia Cup will be taken in ACC's next meeting in March.

In September last year, Pakistan was allotted the hosting rights of 2023 Asia Cup but after Jay Shah got appointed as the new Asian Cricket Council (ACC) head, he in October said, India will not travel to Pakistan owing to political tensions between both countries. Even when Ramiz Raja was in-charge of Pakistan cricket, he was firm on his stance of boycotting this year’s World Cup if what Jay Shah said would come true.

Meanwhile, as per the source, PCB chief Sethi has had a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif last Tuesday before leaving for Bahrain and discussed the matter with him.

"Sethi has made his stance very clear (to Shah) and he went to Bahrain after meeting Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif last Tuesday. Apparently, he has discussed the matter with the PM before going to Bahrain," the source said. "Sethi was clear that the Asia Cup is a multi-team event and the Pakistan government is willing to give security assurances to the Indian team. So, there is no reason for the BCCI to not send its team to Pakistan in September this year,” the source added.

"Sethi also made it clear that if the BCCI cannot get clearance from its government for the Asia Cup, Pakistan will also not travel to India for the (ODI) World Cup."

The source also disclosed that Sethi has spoken to other members of the ACC and has cleared his stance before the next meeting goes on floor in March.