Watch: Harry Kane, Gareth Southgate wish England cricket team for T20 WC final against Pakistan

Football star Harry Kane and England football team manager Gareth Southgate sent best wishes to the England cricket team ahead of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan.

England reached the final match after beating Rohit Sharma-led Indian team in the semis, on the other hand, Babar Azam-led Pakistan entered the summit clash after defeating New Zealand in the semi-final.

Fans from across the world have sent wishes to their favourite teams as England took on Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday with an aim to win the game and add to their sole T20 title from 2010. England, the 50-over World Cup champions won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Ahead of the match England and Tottenham star Harry Kane said in a video message: "Good luck for the final on Sunday. You boys have been amazing so far. Incredible semifinal, I was watching it here with the boys. Unbelievable. All the best, we will be watching and hopefully, you can bring that trophy home. The whole country is behind you."

On the other hand, Southgate said: "Hi, lads, hope you are doing well, just wanted to send a message. Wish you the very best for the final. I have got my shirt ready to wear. I loved watching the game so far. Go bring it home."

England cricket captain Jos Buttler said earlier that he hopes his team can win the World Cup final and inspire their football counterparts to do the same next month in the FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

In the final match, Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl. Rain was widely forecast but had yet to arrive with a minimum of 10 overs per side needed to constitute a game. In case the match starts but cannot be finished, it will resume on Monday.