UK PM Rishi Sunak sends special message to England team ahead of T20 World Cup final

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sent a special message to the England cricket team ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan. England will lock horns with Babar Azam & Co. in a blockbuster summit clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).

This will be the first time England and Pakistan will meet each other in the final of the T20 World Cup. Both teams have won the trophy once and have played some quality cricket so far in the tournament to make it to the final. While Pakistan got the better of New Zealand in the semi-final, England defeated India to book a spot in the final.

Sunak wished luck to the England cricket team ahead of the final and said he will be cheering for them like every other cricket fan in the country. "Good luck to @englandcricket in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan tomorrow. I'll be cheering you on, along with every other cricket fan across the UK. We're behind you all the way," read a tweet from UK PM's official Twitter handle.

England hold a massive advantage against Pakistan when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams in T20Is. England have managed 18 wins compared to Pakistan's 9 in the 27 meeting between the two teams in the shortest format so far.

Both the finalists were involved in a seven-match T20I series in Pakistan in the build-up to the tournament. England managed to clinch the series 4-3 but Pakistan managed to impress with their performance at home.

Pakistan had a disastrous start to their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022 after losing their first two games in a row. However, Men in Green have been unbeaten since and have managed to make it to the final with four wins in a row. England too suffered a shock defeat against Ireland but recovered well to reach the summit clash.