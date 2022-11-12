England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup final: Live streaming, predicted XIs and all you need to know

Pakistan were considered down and out after their suffered back-to-back losses in their first two matches in the Super 12. A last-ball defeat against arch-rivals India followed by a shocking debacle against Zimbabwe had shattered Pakistan's hopes of qualifying for the semi-final. But what followed was a miraculous comeback.

Pakistan went on to win their next three games in a row to make it to the semi-finals on the final day of the Super 12 stage and there was no looking back. Babar Azam & Co. produced a spirited performance in the semi-final against New Zealand to down the Kiwis and secure a spot in the final of the tournament.

England too had a similar journey to the final as the Jos Buttler-led side faced a surprise loss against Ireland before their game against Australia was washed out due to rain. However, the 2016 champions qualified for the semis after beating Afghanistan comprehensively in their last game and absolutely dominated in the semi-final.

Also Read: England winning T20 World Cup title can inspire Harry Kane & Co. in FIFA World Cup, says Jos Buttler

Buttler's men will start as favourites against Pakistan considering the incredible depth in their batting and their in-form bowling attack. While the likes of Buttler, Alex Hales, and Ben Stokes have been impressive with the bat, Mark Wood and Sam Curran have been among the wickets.

However, it will be a stern test for the England batters against a quality Pakistan pace attack. Pakistan have had the best bowling attack in the competition so far with an overall economy rate of just 6.74. Contributions from the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah will be crucial if Pakistan are to fancy their chances in the final.

Here is all you need to know about the T20 World Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and England:

Live streaming details:

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final between England and Pakistan will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network in India. The live streaming of the game will be available on Hotstar website and app.

Also Read: Rohit looked depressed and off: Shoaib Akhtar after India's disappointing exit from T20 World Cup

Predicted playing XIs:

Pakistan - Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

England - Jos Buttler (c&wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Weather forecast: As per Australia’s Bureau of meteorology, there is a significant chance of rain paying spoilsport in the final on Sunday. The weather is expected to remain cloudy and there is a 100% chance of precipitation which means play can be interuppted by rain at the MCG.