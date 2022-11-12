England winning T20 World Cup title can inspire Harry Kane & Co. in FIFA World Cup, says Jos Buttler

England cricket team captain Jos Buttler believes winning the T20 World Cup title on Sunday (November 13) against Pakistan can also have ripple effects on the England national football team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. England will lock horns with Pakistan in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The 2010 champions mauled favourites India in the semi-final on Thursday to secure a spot in the all-important summit clash. Buttler and his opening partner Alex Hales shared a record stand of 170 runs to help their team thrash India by 10 wickets and set up a final clash against Babar Azam's men.

Speaking ahead of the final, Buttler was asked if the England football team can take inspiration from the cricket team. "Yeah, I certainly hope so," responded the England skipper.

"Sport is such a huge part of English culture, and getting behind teams in World Cups is certainly something I know happens a lot in England. Even though we're on the other side of the world, you can certainly feel that support," he added.

Harry Kane-led England are in Group B of the FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Iran, Wales, and USA. The Three Lions will kick off their campaign against Iran on November 21 and will be hoping to get off to a winning start.

Buttler admitted the passion for football in England remains unmatched and the free telecast of FIFA World Cup matches in the country will only bring more eyeballs.

"The images you see of the Euros, obviously, nothing will compete with football in our country. Of course, the game is going to be on free-to-air television, which is fantastic, will bring new eyes to the game," said Buttler.

England had headed into the T20 World Cup 2022 as one of the title favourites but not many had expected the team to make it to the final after their shock defeat against Ireland in the Super 12. However, Buttler's men fought back well to make it to the semi-finals before beating India to reach the summit clash.

In what will be a repeat of the 1992 ODI World Cup final, England will be hoping to come out on top this time around at the MCG.