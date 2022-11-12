Rohit Sharma looked depressed and off: Shoaib Akhtar after India's disappointing exit from T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar criticised Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after his team's disappointing exit from T20 World Cup 2022. India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat against England in the second semi-final to crash out of the tournament on Thursday (November 10).

Akhtar said Rohit looked a bit depressed as captain and his body language was quite off during the tournament. The Indian skipper struggled with the bat throughout the tournament and was not able to deliver at the top. He managed to score only 115 runs in six matches in what was a forgetful campaign for the Indian captain.

Akhtar advised Rohit, who missed a number of series in the build-up to the T20 World Cup, to spend more time with his team stating that captaincy is not an easy job. He also questioned whether Rohit was ready to take up captaincy when Kohli stepped down last year.

"Was he ready for the captaincy? I still haven't received an answer to this question. We all knew that he wanted to be the skipper. But this is not an easy task to do. You have to live and breathe captaincy and also have to sacrifice family life. That is why Rohit should be spending more time with the team which will help him in building the team as well. He just looked a bit depressed and off," Akhtar said on Zee News.

Akhtar further said he doesn't see Rohit continuing as the captain of the current Indian team. Rohit was appointed as India's captain across all three formats earlier this year after Kohli's exit as skipper. He has since failed to inspire the team to success in his first two major tournaments - the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

"With captaincy comes responsibility. If the team performs, you get the credit but when you face criticism, you don't point fingers at anyone. And Rohit Sharma's continuation, I won't be able to see that (mujhse dekha nehi jayegi) because he is close to his retirement in T20 format," Akhtar added.

After knocking India out of the competition, England will take on Pakistan in a much-awaited final on Sunday (November 13). The summit clash will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.