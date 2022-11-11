Pak vs ENG, T20 WC final: EXPLAINED! What will happen if the marquee tie gets washed out at the MCG?

India, New Zealand, Pakistan and England made it to the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals. Pakistan convincingly beat Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the first semi-final, by seven wickets in SCG, Sydney, whereas England thrashed Rohit Sharma's Team India by ten wickets, in Adelaide. Thus, the two victorious teams will lock horns in the summit clash of the mega event on Sunday (November 13).

The mega finale will be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne and the match is expected to go down to the wire. England and Pakistan had met recently, in Pakistan, for a seven-match T20I series where Jos Buttler-less Three Lions won 4-3. It will be interesting to see which side emerges on top this time around and joins West Indies to become the second team to win the T20 WC title twice.

EXPLAINED: What happens if rain washes out T20 WC final?

As plenty of matches have been impacted by rain in the ongoing T20 WC in Australia, there are high chances of weather playing spoilsport at the MCG for the finale as well. If rain hampers the proceedings with no play possible on Sunday, then the match will be held the next day; i.e. on Monday (November 14). However, if rain leads to no play in the reserve day as well, then Pakistan and England will be declared joint winners.

ICC rules and play extension

As per the tournament rules, the finale must have at least ten overs to be bowled by each team in order to reach a conclusion and adjudge a winner. In addition, there is 30 minutes of extra time on cards for the summit clash to be concluded on Sunday. Moreover, the finalists will also get an additional two hours of extra time on the reserve day for the match's completion.

WHAT THE CAPTAINS SAID

After Pakistan's win over NZ, skipper Babar Azam said in the post-match presentation, "Thanks to the crowd. We feel like we're playing at home. Got a good start with the first 6 overs with the ball. Later on the ball didn't come on well. Fast bowlers finished well. We planned before going that we'll utilise the powerplay. He's a young guy and showing his aggression (Haris). He's playing very well. We're going to enjoy this moment. But at the same time have focus on the final."

Following a big win in the second semi-final, England's captain stated, "I think the character we have shown since then (England's loss against Ireland) - it has been amazing. We came here very excited, there was a very good feeling. Everyone from 1 to 11 - stood up today. We always want to start fast and aggressively. Rashid was batting at 11, that's incredible to know that we have such depth. Hales used the dimensions well and he has shown his form. He was brilliant today. It's important to enjoy this, it was a brilliant performance from us. I think we need to give special credit to Jordan, to bowl 3 overs at the death coming into the semi-final, it was a tough job. He handled the pressure towards the end pretty well, especially bowling against a world-class player like Hardik Pandya."