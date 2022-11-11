'Don't think any Indian captain...': Gautam Gambhir recalls MS Dhoni's laurels after India's T20 WC exit

India had another terrible end to their campaign in another men's ICC event with a humiliating ten-wicket loss to England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition. On Thursday (November 10), Rohit Sharma & Co. locked horns with Jos Buttler-led England, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, and were asked to bat first.

Riding on half-centuries from Virat Kohli (40-ball 50) and Hardik Pandya's scintillating 33-ball 63 to post 168 for 6. Their timid approach, along with English bowlers bowling the right lengths, led to India posting below 185-190. In reply, Buttler's 80* and Alex Hales' 47-ball 86 not out led the 2010 winners to the final, where they face Pakistan at the MCG, Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).

Following this defeat, India remain trophyless in big-ticket events since 2013. Since then, the senior men's team have lost four semis and two finals. Their last ICC title came under MS Dhoni, under whom India won all three mega titles. After the loss, former Indian opener recalled Dhoni's achievements and said while speaking at Star Sports, "Someone will come and probably score more double 100s than Rohit Sharma and more 100s than Virat Kohli, but I don't think any Indian captain would be able to achieve three ICC trophies."

Dhoni not only managed 17,266 runs, accounted for 824 dismissals behind the stumps but also led India to some memorable wins during his captaincy tenure.

India started their campaign with a narrow win over arch-rivals, beat the Netherlands and Zimbabwe convincingly, gave a tough fight before losing to South Africa and were challenged by Bangladesh before eemerging on top against them. They topped their group, with four wins, but were crushed by the Three Lions in the semi-finals.

With this, India's wait for an ICC title continues since 2013. They will now tour to New Zealand for a white-ball series.