There will be some retirements: Sunil Gavaskar after India's exit from T20 World Cup 2022

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar believes some of the players from India's current T20I setup might soon take a call on their future after the team's exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. India crashed out of the tournament on Thursday after a shattering ten-wicket defeat against England in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales batted India out of the contest as they slammed half-centuries apiece to help their team cruise to the 169-run target with four overs to spare. It was a woeful performance from the Indian bowlers, who were taken to the cleaners by the destructive duo, failing to pick up even a single wicket.

Speaking after India's shambolic defeat, former captain Gavaskar said he expects certain changes in the T20I squad going forward and backed Hardik Pandya to take over as the new captain in the shortest format. The India legend also feels some of the players in their mid-30s will now be considering their future in the format.

"Having won the Indian Premier League on his first assignment as the captain, they would have marked Hardik Pandya out as the next captain. Hardik Pandya will definitely take over the team in the future and there will be some retirements, you never know. Players will be giving it a lot of thought. There are several players in their mid-30s who will be reconsidering their position in the Indian T20I team," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

India head coach Rahul Dravid was questioned about the futures of the likes of captain Rohit Sharma (35), Virat Kohli (34), R Ashwin (36) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (32) during the post-match press conference following India's exit from the T20 World Cup. Responding to the reporter, Dravid said it was not the right time to talk about the futur of the senior players.

Hardik, who has been touted by many to lead India in T20Is going forward, will captain the team in the T20I series on their tour of New Zealand starting later this month as the likes of Kohli, Rohit, and KL Rahul are all rested. The Indian think tank have a lot to ponder upon after yet another disappointing campaign in a major ICC event.

Fresh changes might be on the cards in T20Is with a number of talented young guns waiting in the wings for opportunities to prove their mettle at the highest level.