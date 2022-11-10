Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif takes a dig at Indian cricket team after defeat in T20 World Cup semi-final

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took a dig at the Indian cricket team after their 10-wicket loss against England in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (November 10). England outclassed India at the Adelaide Oval to set up a mouth-watering final clash against Pakistan.

It was a lop-sided contest as England dominated the proceedings during their run-chase after restricting India to 168 runs. Openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales fired all cylinders as the duo played sensational knocks to take their team home without breaking a sweat.

Hales cracked an unbeaten 86 off 47 balls while Buttler slammed 80 not out off 49 balls to nail down the 169-run target without losing a wicket. The duo also shattered the record for the highest partnership in T20 World Cup history with their 170-run stand for the first wicket.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid responds to question on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's future in T20Is after India's T20 WC exit

Following India's humiliating defeat, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to take a dig at the Rohit Sharma-led side. Referring to India's 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in T20 World Cup last year, Sharif wrote “So, this Sunday, it’s, 152/0 vs 170/0."

It was a disappointing performance from the Indian team, which headed into the tournament as one of the favourites for the trophy. While the batters failed to accelerate in the Powerplay, the bowlers struggled against Buttler and Hales, who looked in destructive form.

Also Read: It's all about keeping calm: Rohit Sharma on India's achilles heel in ICC knockouts after England hammering

England had a cakewalk in the run-chase courtesy of Buttler and Hales' superb knocks as Indian bowlers looked clueless against the duo. England will now take on Pakistan in a blockbuster summit clash at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13).