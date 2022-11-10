Rahul Dravid responds to question on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's future in T20Is after India's T20 WC exit

England thrashed India by ten wickets in Adelaide in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday to secure a spot in the final of the tournament. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales played destructive knocks to help England chase down the target of 169 runs with as many as four overs to spare and earn a comprehensive victory.

Buttler's men outclassed India across all three departments as they bowled well and produced a clinical performance with the bat to send Rohit Sharma & Co. packing. India got off to a shaky start batting first as they lost opener KL Rahul (5) cheaply while Rohit and Virat Kohli struggled to up the ante.

Rohit could only manage 27 off 28 balls while Kohli scored 50 off 40 balls. It was Hardik Pandya's sensational 33-ball 63 which helped the Men in Blue finish strongly with a fighting total of 168 runs on the board. The bowlers, however, failed to turn up in the all-important clash as India remained wicket-less during England's run-chase at the Adelaide Oval.

Hales and Buttler posted a record stand of unbeaten 170 to steamroll India and power England into the final where they will lock horns with Pakistan. Attending the post-match presser after India's heartbreaking loss, head coach Rahul Dravid was asked some tough questions by the reporters, including one on the future of the likes of Rohit and Kohli in T20Is.

"The team is going to NZ under Hardik. At this point, a cycle has ended the team. The next is after 2 years. You said about reflection, so what exactly would be the future of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ashwin, and Bhuvneshwar's future in terms of T20 cricket," the reporter asked the India head coach during the press conference.

"It's too early to talk about it, just after a semi-final game... These guys have been terrific performers for us. We've got a couple of years to reflect on it. These are some really quality players here. Not the right time to talk about or think about this stuff now. We'll have enough time, enough matches as we go on ahead and try to prepare for the next World Cup," Dravid responded.

While Kohli performed exceptionally well for India with the bat, amassing 296 runs in six matches at a stunning average of 98.67 and a strike rate of over 136, the likes of Rohit, Ashwin, and Bhuvneshwar failed to impress. Rohit struggled for consistency with a solitary half-century in the tournament while Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar picked up 4 and 6 wickets respectively.

India will be looking at fresh changes in the T20I squad going forward with several senior players likely to make way for youngsters. While Rohit and Kohli are expected to continue going strong in the shortest format, the likes of Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar might face the axe from the shortest format.